Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court, while hearing a writ petition filed by Sahil A. Garg Narwarna, has issued a series of time-bound directions to expedite the provision of land for residential accommodation of judicial officers at CBD Shahdara and Rohini.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, by its order dated January 9, 2026, took on record an additional affidavit filed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) pursuant to earlier directions of the Court in the matter instituted by petitioner Sahil A. Garg Narwarna.

Also Read | Who Is Sahar Shaikh? Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Clarifies Her ‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Amid Viral Controversy Over Her Victory Speech.

The affidavit disclosed that the DDA's Screening Committee has approved the carving out of a plot at CBD Shahdara for residential staff quarters. Following this approval, a fresh possession letter was issued on January 8, 2026, in favour of the Law Department.

The Court was informed that representatives of the Law Department and the Public Works Department would take physical possession of the land from the DDA.

Also Read | Instagram 'Friend' Booked for Blackmailing UP Woman With AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Gujarat Man Booked.

Recording these submissions, the Bench directed that immediately upon taking possession, the Law Department and the PWD shall fence the entire land parcel to ensure safety and security and to prevent encroachment or illegal occupation.

The Court also took note of the minutes of the 431st Screening Committee Meeting, which record that the existing land use of the CBD Shahdara plot is commercial and that a formal change of land use to residential is required.

While the authorities indicated that the process may take time, the Bench expressed its expectation that the land-use conversion exercise be completed within three months.

The Court further directed that all concerned authorities, including the appropriate Ministry, be apprised of its order, noting that the issues raised by Sahil A. Garg Narwarna, appearing in person, pertain to essential infrastructure for the judiciary.

With regard to residential housing for judicial officers at Rohini, the Bench noted that a joint site inspection was conducted on October 22, 2025, following which two plots situated at Khasra Nos. 42//9, 10, 7 and 14 of Village Shahbad, Daulatpur were identified. Regarding one of the plots, an allotment letter dated December 5, 2025, has already been issued by the DDA.

The Court was informed that the said plot is larger in area and is located adjacent to the existing residential complex of judicial officers, separated only by a road, making it suitable for immediate utilisation. Upon accepting this submission, the Bench directed the concerned departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi to take appropriate steps to secure possession of the land within eight weeks and to ensure that the necessary budgetary arrangements are made at the earliest.

The DDA and the GNCTD have been directed to file a status report detailing progress on the land-use change at CBD Shahdara as well as the steps taken to secure possession of the Rohini plot. The matter has been listed for further consideration on April 6, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)