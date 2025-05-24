New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a key member of Gogi Gang wanted in a murder case following a late-night encounter on Friday near Barwala Chowk on Urban Extension Road (UER)-II in Rohini.

The Police also recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the accused, identified as Vikash alias Saka, according to a statement from the Police

Police acted on the tip-off and intercepted Vikash, wanted for a kidnapping and murder case. According to the police, the accused opened fire on police, following which they fired back, injuring him in the right leg.

A forensic team was soon called to the scene, officers said. A case has been registered under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections under the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)