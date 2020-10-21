New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an inter-state arms trafficker and seized 21 pistols and 40 live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been booked under the Arms act.

"An inter-state arms trafficker has been arrested and 21 illegal pistols and 40 live cartridges recovered. The accused has been booked under Arms act," said an official of Special Cell, Delhi Police. (ANI)

