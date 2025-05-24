New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a key member of the notorious Gaddi Gang, known for orchestrating elaborate scams and thefts, mainly targeting women and vulnerable individuals in the city, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Anil (aged 30), also known by the names Amit and Sunny, is a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He was caught by a team from the North Avenue Police Station.

Anil was wanted in eight criminal cases, including two recent ones registered in 2024 and 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi District) Devesh Kumar Mahla said Anil had been using multiple names to hide from the police. His arrest came after constant surveillance, and the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Anil has a long criminal history. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him in the 2024 Govindpuri case.

Officials said that Gaddi Gang undertook crimes using several methods. One common method involved targeting women wearing jewellery. One gang member would strike up a conversation or offer tea or help. Meanwhile, another would act as a man in trouble, claiming he had run away from his boss with a bag full of cash. He would show the woman a bag appearing to be full of currency notes, with only the top notes being real. Saying it was difficult to carry the bag around, he would suggest exchanging it for the woman's jewellery. Both suspects would then escape with the valuables.

In another tactic, the gang would target hospitals. They approached unaccompanied female patients and gained their trust by offering help. Then, pretending to arrange a check-up, they would lead the victim to a secluded place and ask her to hand over her belongings-and flee with them, they said.

Anil's arrest has helped solve two FIRs filed under sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at North Avenue Police Station.

Further investigation is ongoing, and police are working to catch other members of the gang, they added. (ANI)

