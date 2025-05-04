New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested the main accused involved in a double murder in Adarsh Nagar, police said.

The main accused, identified as Nand Kishore alias Thuria (65), was residing in Model Town in Delhi.

Also Read | Reel Craze Proves Costly in Mumbai: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch iPhone 13 of Woman Recording Reel With Her Sister in Vikhroli, Case Registered.

The double murder case unfolded in Adarsh Nagar on April 22, 2025, when a quarrel near Parmanand Hospital traffic light turned deadly. Two individuals, Kamal and Amzad, were admitted to BJRM Hospital with severe injuries and were later declared dead. Another person, Abid, was also injured in the incident, the police said in a statement

The Adarsh Nagar police station promptly registered a case under sections 109(1), 103(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | 'MedLEaPR': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Advanced Digital Platform To Make Medico Legal Systems More Transparent (Watch Video).

Through investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, including GTK Road. The footage revealed two accused individuals fleeing the scene in a hired e-rickshaw, heading towards Model Town, the police said.

Several teams were constituted to track down the accused, and after an extensive search, the police apprehended the main accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)