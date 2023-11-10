New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two people in a cheating case and seized from their premises 15 mobile phones, 25 SIM cards, 20 ATM cards, said officials on Friday.

The case, registered at Delhi Police Cyber Police Station of North East District, was related to a cheating of Rs. 6,70,000.

The arrested persons were identified as Deepak Kumar, 28, a resident of Gaya district of Bihar, and Jitendra Kumar, 32, a resident of Shekhpura district of Bihar.

According to the police, the accused duped the complainant in lieu of selling iron rods/TMT bars at cheaper rates.

"They (the accused) represented themselves as bulk trader of iron goods and published advertisements over social media in this regard to attract customers. They used to take 50pc advance payment and later switched off their phones and cheated more than a hundred people in recent times," the police said in a statement.

The accused used the cheated amount to live a lavish lifestyle as they are fond of SUVs & sports bikes, the police added.

According to the police, on sustained interrogation, the accused admitted to their crime and disclosed that they were operating in a group from a remote location on the Patna city outskirts and had duped more than 100 in the last year. (ANI)

