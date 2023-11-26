New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a member of a drug syndicate with Rs 2 crore worth of drugs.

The Police said that the accused identified as Ashwani Kumar alias Ashu was arrested and a total of 13 cartons of Alprazolam tablets (a total of 4,68,000 tablets) worth Rs two crores was recovered from his possession.

Earlier this month, the team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested three members of this syndicate. They were identified as Faizan Beg, a resident of Kardampuri, Delhi, Zubair, a resident of Kishanganj, Uttar Pradesh, and Rekha, a resident of Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Delhi.

The police said that a significant quantity of contraband drugs was recovered from their possession.

According to the police, during their interrogation, it came out that Ashwani Kumar used to supply the drugs in bulk to Zubair. Thereafter, raids were conducted to apprehend Ashwani Kumar, but he absconded and was constantly changing his hideouts to evade arrest in the case.

However, the incessant efforts of the Special Cell team paid off when the hideout of the accused, Ashwani Kumar was located in Sector 24, Rohini, Delhi. Consequently, a police team conducted a raid, and he was apprehended from Sector 24, Rohini, said the police.

He was accordingly arrested in the case and taken on two days of police custody remand.

During his Police Custody remand, 13 cartons of Alprazolam 0.5 mg tablets (a total of 4,68,000 tablets) were recovered at his instance from the transport booking office at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaipur Badli, Delhi.

Further, three mobile phones and some incriminating documents have also been seized from his possession, the officials said.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, said the police. (ANI)

