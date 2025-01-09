New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Two sharpshooters of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang were arrested from Karnataka's Bangalore in connection with a triple murder case, police said on Thursday.

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the two accused, identified as Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, from Bangalore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The accused were arrested after a chase of 5,000 kilometres at various locations in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, police said in a statement.

"Both suspects were wanted for their involvement in multiple crimes, including daylight murders in Tilak Nagar and Kakrola in Delhi and a high-profile triple murder case in Panchkula, Haryana," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that a team tracked the fugitives' movements and conducted multiple raids across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka before apprehending them.

Three mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from the suspects. These items are being analysed for further evidence and connections to their criminal network, he added.

Sahil was first arrested in 2018 for a robbery case in Najafgarh. While in custody, he became acquainted with Sachin Chhikara, a prominent member of the Nandu Gang, police said.

Upon his release, Sahil committed further crimes under the gang's instructions, including the murder of Roshan alias Chhota in Najafgarh, they said.

Gehlot, a close associate of the Nandu Gang, became one of its most trusted operatives, the officer said.

