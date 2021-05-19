New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four people from Bihar for allegedly duping people across the country on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, officials said on Wednesday.

Deepak (21), Pankaj (26), Sarvan (35) and Mithlesh (36) are members of the Chhote Choudhary gang from Nalanda district in Bihar, they said.

The accused have cheated more than 300 people under the guise of helping them. Police have seized three bank accounts which the gang used for transactions worth over Rs 1.30 crores, they said.

According to police, over 500 cheating cases registered against them are being probed by the district cyber units, Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection Centre and crime branch.

In one such case, the complainant, who needed an oxygen cylinder, contacted one Sachin whose number he got from social media. Sachin offered him two cylinders for Rs 23,950. The complainant transferred the money but did not receive the cylinders, officials said.

“During investigation, it was found that the money was transferred to a bank account in Mumbai," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said, adding the accused were traced to Nalanda, Bihar.

"A raid was conducted and Mithlesh was apprehended. On his instance, three other accused were arrested,” he said.

Chaudhary, a resident of Nalanda, was operating the gang for the last two to three years and has engaged 200 to 300 people of the area, Singh said.

During the pandemic, he saw an opportunity to earn big bucks due to the high demand for oxygen cylinders, and concentrators. So, he began cheating people through his accomplices, police said.

Deepak would arrange bank accounts for receiving the money and withdrawing cash. Deepak roped in Sarvan, who opened the bank accounts using fake documents, they said.

Deepak also engaged Mithlesh who used to withdraw money from ATM kiosks, police said.

Police recovered 21 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, 23 ATM cards of different banks one laptop, and cash worth Rs 19,500 from the gang.

The SIM cards, bank account details and documents are being scrutinised to find their connections with other cases registered by Delhi Police, they said.

Further investigation is on to arrest gang leader Choudhary and his key associates, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)