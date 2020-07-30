New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A cybercriminal was arrested by the Delhi Police after he duped a senior citizen of Rs 1.05 lakh, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi said on Thursday.

"A 70-year-old senior citizen, M S Siddique alleged that he received a phone call from an unknown mobile number on July 14 from a person who introduced himself as a PayTM executive officer. The caller induced the former vice-principal of a Delhi government school to download a quick support application on the pretext of completing his Paytm KYC, thereby securing Siddique's debit card number and CVV. After some time, the 70-year-old found that more than one lakh rupees had been deducted from his pension account. Accordingly, an FIR was filed at the Jamia Nagar Police Station," the statement said.

Also Read | Congress President Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital For Routine Tests: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

The statement further said that during the course of the investigation, details of the bank account, the alleged Paytm details, mobile phone and IP address of transaction were collected and the Delhi Police team succeeded to trace the accused, 33-year-old Abdur Rehman, in Surat.

"The accused was a resident of Sindhived Bagha Talab in Gujarat and was arrested from his house on Monday. Further investigation revealed that the entire amount of Rs 1.05 lakh was deposited back in the bank account of the complainant by a relative of the accused person a day after Rehman's arrest," the statement added.

Also Read | Bakra Eid 2020: Eid al-Adha Prayers Can Be Offered in Mosques With Limited Number of Persons,' Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Interrogation also revealed that the accused was unemployed. Two years ago, he came in contact with a man named Tahir and started to commit online fraud. Co-accused Tahir also lives in Surat. Tahir is on the run. An investigation is underway to trace him," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)