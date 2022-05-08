New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A day after two brothers were severely injured after a group of assailants allegedly opened multiple rounds of fire at them, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly gave a scooty to his accomplices for the crime, officials said.

The arrested accused was identified as Raju alias Googga, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said Raju had provided the black colour scooty to the other accused which was then used in the offence.

"We have identified two other people and further investigation is on to nab the remaining accused," he said.

A case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at the Hari Nagar police station, he added.

Police suspect that a jailed gangster conspired to kill the two brothers over personal enmity.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night when Ajay Chaudhary, former chairman of Keshobpur Mandi, and his brother Jassi Chaudhary were near their residence in Tihar village around 8 pm.

A group of assailants surrounded their car and opened more than 10 rounds of bullets targeting them at a busy traffic junction in Subhash Nagar in full public view.

The incident captured on CCTV footage showed three assailants firing at a white car and following it. Though passersby stopped, none of them came forward to help the victims.

Both the brothers are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, the DCP added.

The bike-borne accused managed to flee, police said, adding the area was cordoned off and the crime team was called to collect evidence.

