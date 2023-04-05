New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded sharpshooter belonging to Irfan Chhenu gang from north-east Delhi's Welcome area, police informed on Wednesday.

As per the police, the arrested sharpshooter has been identified as Imran alias Rizwan (23). Imran was allegedly an active associate of the Irfan Chhenu alias Chhenu Pehlwan gang, the police said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says the Ministry of Information Broadcasting Will Proceed to Issue a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"A team of North East District has arrested sharpshooter of Irfan Chhenu gang also known as Chhenu Pehlwan gang, armed with a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, loaded with eight live cartridges near Welcome," Delhi Police said in a statement.

As per the police, in a previous case, three members of the Irfan Chhenu gang were arrested, and sophisticated weapons with a large number of ammunition were also recovered.

Also Read | Karnataka: Muslim Youth Assaulted for Talking to Hindu Girl on Bus in Ujire; Four Booked.

While interrogating the accused from that case, the police got to know about a new gang and the name of another active associate Imran alias Rizwan.

Imran has been involved in several crimes including murder and has been out on parole in a murder case.

On April 3, the police received secret information regarding the presence of Imran near the garbage dump site, Budh Bazar Nala Road, Welcome.

A police team was formed comprising ASI Rajiv Tyagi, ASI Sanjeev, ASI Rajdeep, Head Constable Nitin and Constable Jagdish. The team was under the supervision of Inspector Harish Chandra.

The team subsequently laid down a trap to nab the accused at the suspected location.

After being rounded up by the police, Imran took out his pistol and entered into a scuffle with the police, But, the police were able to overpower and subsequently arrest him.

The police also recovered a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol from him, which was loaded with eight live cartridges.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR no. 276/23 dated April 3, under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Welcome Police Station, and further investigation was taken up.

During sustained interrogation, Imran admitted being an active associate of Irfan alias Chhenu, the police said.

Efforts are on to track the source of the pistol and ammunition, and further investigation is underway in the case, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)