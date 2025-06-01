New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two robbers after a brief encounter in the Usmanpur area of East Delhi on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sameer and Tarun, opened fire on the police team using illegal firearms. The police retaliated, injuring both suspects during the exchange.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered.

Further investigation will be conducted to determine their criminal history and whether they had more accomplices.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

According to the police, the apprehended individual has been identified as Hasin (42), a resident of the Deeg district of Rajasthan.

According to the Special Cell, the accused was Kasim's elder brother, who was apprehended two days ago for the same allegations.

According to the officials, the accused, Hasin, had visited Pakistan around 15 years back as his relatives reside there. Currently, he has been in touch with ISI officials for around 4-5 years.

In August 2024, he sent SIM cards to Pakistan through Kasim. One of the SIM cards is in his name, and it was used by PIO.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he sent pictures of sensitive army establishments to the PIO and received money in lieu of that. The officials added that he also provided OTP with the ability to activate WhatsApp in Pakistan.

His ISI handlers also helped him to get a Pakistani Visa for his younger brother Kasim, his brother-in-law and sister when they had gone to Pakistan in August 2024, the police said.

Hasin is being produced in court to obtain police custody remand for an in-depth investigation regarding his network of espionage across the country. (ANI)

