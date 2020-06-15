Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Police Asks Zafarul Islam Khan to Join Interrogation in Instigating Statement Case

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:05 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday sent a notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan asking him to join the interrogation within two days in a case related to his "instigating statements" on social media.

Khan was earlier asked by Delhi Police to submit the laptop or mobile, with which he had posted the objectionable letter on social media.

"Delhi Police Special Cell has sent a notice to Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission; has asked him to join interrogation within 2 days, in connection with his instigating statement on social media," Delhi Police said.

Delhi High Court had last month directed that no coercive measures should be taken against the Khan in connection with the FIR registered over his alleged seditious statements on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court while hearing a batch of petitions against Khan over his remarks had asked the Delhi government to conclude the process under the provisions of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act against him in accordance with the law.

According to the plea in the high court, Khan had, in a tweet dated April 28, allegedly made "aggressive communal and anti-national utterances" on a social media platform. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

