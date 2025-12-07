New Delhi, December 7: The Anand Vihar Police of Delhi has arrested a woman for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused woman has been identified as Mallika Chaudhary, whose father had already been arrested earlier by Gurugram Police. The FIRs against the accused, Mallika, are registered at the Anand Vihar and New Friends Colony Police Station, after which she was arrested at the Delhi Airport.

The woman and her father are accused of running a fraud racket under the guise of a tours and travels company, duping people on the pretext of booking vacation packages abroad. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar Over ‘Family Enmity’ (Watch Video).

Currently, multiple cases are registered against them in Delhi, Gurugram, and Jammu & Kashmir. The woman was arrested at Delhi Airport while attempting to leave for Dubai. However, the Anand Vihar Police had already issued a LOC (Look Out Circular) against her. Further details are yet to be revealed in this case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch Cyber Cell has also busted a major cyber syndicate operating through multi-layered shell companies and cross-border financial channels linked to Chinese handlers, following the investigation into an online investment fraud case involving a 61-year-old senior citizen who lost Rs 33.1 lakh. Delhi Shocker: Wife Sedates Husband With Sleeping Pills, Lover Electrocutes Him to Death.

According to the release, the probe into E-FIR revealed that a significant portion of the cheated amount, Rs 10,38,000, had been routed to accounts linked to a fake firm, BELCREST INDIA PVT LTD. The company was allegedly operated by Shivam Singh and Lakshay, who were identified as its key directors. Accused Lakshay was arrested on November 19, 2025. Police said he confessed to creating the fictitious company, opening multiple bank accounts, and handing over bank kits and SIM cards to co-accused Shubham and others in exchange for a monthly payment of Rs 20,000.

A series of raids was carried out across Delhi-NCR to trace Shubham, who constantly switched SIM cards to evade surveillance. Persistent tracking by the Cyber Cell led to his arrest from Tilak Nagar on December 6, 2025. The police recovered one laptop, two mobile phones, five chequebooks and six debit cards during the operation.

During interrogation, Shubham disclosed that he operated under a handler who supplied him with third and fourth-layer shell company accounts.

He also revealed that he regularly received USDT, cryptocurrency, from the handler, which he sold to a Chinese-controlled firm named Kool Pay.

