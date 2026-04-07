New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Dwarka has arrested a 20-year-old interstate illicit liquor supplier and seized a large consignment of illegal liquor being smuggled into the capital.

Acting under the recently launched campaign "nshe pr lgaam, desh ko slaam!" (Put a Check on Drugs, Salute the Nation), a police team led by Inspector Subhash Chand laid a trap near Uttam Nagar terminal on April 3, 2026, based on specific intelligence.

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According to police, after a brief chase, officers intercepted a car and arrested Sumit Kumar, a resident of Village Ranholla in Delhi. During the search, they recovered 50 cartons (2,500 quarter bottles) of illicit "Deshi" liquor branded as ADS Motta Santra, meant for sale only in Haryana.

Sumit Kumar, who works as a driver, allegedly procured the liquor from the Haryana border near Bahadurgarh and supplied it to areas such as Uttam Nagar in Dwarka.

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He reportedly entered the illegal trade after coming into contact with an associate named Devendra and purchased a second-hand car on finance to transport the liquor.

A case has been registered against him at the Uttam Nagar Police Station under Sections 33/38/58(D) of the Delhi Excise Act. The accused has been bound down under the relevant provisions of BNSS.

The operation was supervised by ACP (Operations) Subhash Malik under the directions of DCP Dwarka, Kushal Pal Singh IPS. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)