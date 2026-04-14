Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Top sources within the Uttar Pradesh Police have revealed that the violence in Noida on April 13 was no spontaneous protest but a meticulously orchestrated conspiracy.

The revelation come amid ongoing Workers' protests over minimum wage demands, which turned violent on Monday with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police.

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According to top sources in the police, over 350 suspects have been rounded up so far, while more than 200 individuals have been formally arrested, including several accused of carrying out arson in a "methodical and pre-planned manner."

Officials further claimed that around 5 to 6 individuals have been identified as key perpetrators who allegedly executed the core incidents of violence.

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Sources said preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of a "trained militia" which is suspected to have hijacked a workers' protest and deliberately escalated it into violence. The same network is also believed to have expanded its activity across multiple locations, including Faridabad in Haryana, suggesting a wider coordinated operational footprint.

Investigators further allege that members of this group transported petrol from different locations to execute targeted arson at identified hotspots. According to sources, the movement of individuals and materials appeared "structured and coordinated," with operatives allegedly shifting from one location to another in a manner resembling a "trained militia."

A senior source involved in the probe said the violence was not random but followed a planned sequence of actions aimed at creating disruption at multiple points. "The pattern suggests coordination and intent rather than spontaneous outrage," the source indicated.

Sources said multiple fake WhatsApp groups were created to circulate rumours, including false claims of casualties, with the intention of triggering panic and escalating tensions further.

However, police cyber units intervened and began tracing the origin of such posts, identifying the groups involved and preserving digital evidence for further action.

According to sources, the police social media monitoring cell was able to disrupt several of these online networks before they could amplify further unrest.

Workers' protests continued on Tuesday in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 in Noida, despite the state government announcing a wage hike for workers. Police personnel were deployed at the spot.

The workers have been demanding an increase in minimum wages.

On Monday, the protests turned violent after an altercation with the police. The protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles, and were set on fire after an altercation with police. (ANI)

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