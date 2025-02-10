New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The railway unit of Delhi Police has busted a child-trafficking gang with the arrest of four traffickers, and rescued two children from their clutches, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off, ensuring the safety of the minors, a police officer said.

"We have arrested four persons after rescuing two children," he said.

Further details are awaited.

