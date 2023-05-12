New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi police busted an eight-member gang involved in investment and online gaming fraud, said the officials on Friday.

Eight persons who have been involved in cheating people on the pretext of offering them to earn money through investment and online gaming were nabbed from Delhi's Rohini on May 10, the police said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Silts Wife With Knife Throat After Quarrel Over Family Issues in Gautami Nagar, Accused on Run.

DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena informed that 21 mobile phones, 25 sim cards, 2 Laptops, and 4 Bank Cards were recovered from the accused and a money trail of over 5 crores was unearthed till now in accounts.

"As of now, a total of 5 complaints from various states have been identified as linked to the arrested persons. A money trail of more than 5 crore rupees is found. Further investigation is underway to unearth the previous incidences of similar and other MO. Also, previous victims are being contacted on the basis of CDR, and WhatsApp Chat analysis", DCP Meena said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO.

According to DCP Meena, a complainant Mayank Rahella resident of Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara Delhi filed a complaint at PS Cyber Shahdara mentioning that he read a message over a telegram group that investment could be doubled within 3 hours. "So, he paid Rs 20000 online but he got nothing and later he found that he was cheated by some unknown person. On his complaint, an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dated May 9 was registered at PS Cyber Shahdara and the investigation was taken up", the DCP said.

DCP further said that the investigating team collected all the relevant information including CDR and WhatsApp Chat from the complainant.

"All bank details and the number of the cheater were analysed. After deep analysis and using technical evidence, a raid was conducted at an identified place situated at Sector-16, Rohini. During the investigation, it was found that the complainant's money was transferred to one account in Jharkhand and again transferred to the ICICI bank account in Jhangirpuri, Delhi. On the basis of CDR and the live location of the registered number of the alleged ICICI bank account, 8 members of the telegram investment fraud gang were nabbed from Rohini, Delhi on May 10", DCP Meena said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they used to contact the victims over WhatsApp and offered them to earn money through investment and online gaming, the official said.

"After gaining their trust, they add the victims to the telegram group and make them believe that other members of the group are earning good profits in a short span of time. The victim falls into their trap and transfers money as per their instruction", DCP added.

The DCP further added that the accused also lure the victims to earn money through online gaming. "They send them the link to their website to play games. If a person wins, they gave them coins in their account instead of money when victims ask for money, they stop responding to him/her", DCP Meena said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)