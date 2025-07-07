New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested two people for running a counterfeit currency racket and seized a fake note printing equipment from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, officials said on Monday.

Fake Indian Currency Notes with the face value of Rs 44,500 were seized along with a colour printer, paper sheets, cutters, and a green tape resembling the one used in genuine notes, they said.

Adnan (22), who worked at a pathology and Danish (22), a former factory labourer, allegedly began printing fake Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes at Danish's residence using a colour printer, a senior police officer added.

“They had no technical background but picked up the basics through local contacts. We received a tip-off that counterfeit notes were being circulated in Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh, which led us to them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

On June 20, Adnan was nabbed while delivering fake Rs 100 notes with the face value of Rs 30,000 to a decoy customer in Delhi's Dallupura area.

His arrest led police to Danish's residence in Amroha, where Rs 14,500 in additional fake currency including two fake Rs 200 notes and 141 fake Rs 100 notes. Unfinished notes and printing equipment were also recovered, the police said.

The duo allegedly began the operation around four to five months ago, due to financial distress and to make quick cash. Adnan had been looking for alternative income after quitting his job, and learnt the basics of counterfeiting from an acquaintance. He then pulled in his old friend Danish to help with printing and circulation, the DCP added.

A case has been registered and further probe is on as the backward and forward linkages are being verified.

