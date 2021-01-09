New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed security arrangements and took stock of anti-terrorism measures, officials said.

Besides reviewing the crime situation in the national capital, the police chief also reviewed the law and order arrangements at various border points in view of the farmers' agitation, they added.

According to a statement, Shrivastava took stock of anti-terrorism measures for the forthcoming Republic Day and also reviewed the action plan for police stations, crime- prone spots and ATM locations.

"Analysis of Integrated Complaint Monitoring System showed good results, and the system is being streamlined by putting multiple complaints on a single platform.

"A presentation on CCTVs installed was also shown to identify non-functional cameras to rectify the faults. Steps taken in the direction of Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL) reforms were discussed and all such schemes were integrated under YUVA," the police statement said.

The meeting was attended by Special Commissioner of Police rank officers and emphasis was laid on minimizing paperwork in official functions as well as making checklists in investigation to improve quality and efficiency, it added.

