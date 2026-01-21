New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi Police have issued a clarification regarding a complaint of assault reported on January 19 this year at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Polytechnic, stating that there was no religious conversion angle involved in the case and termed such claims as "misleading and baseless."

According to the police, an employee of JMI Polytechnic had lodged a complaint against an Associate Professor of the Civil Engineering Department, alleging physical assault, manhandling, and the use of caste-based slurs and abuses. The complaint also stated that a physical scuffle occurred on campus.

The complainant, identified as Ramphool Meena, is working as an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) at JMI Polytechnic. Based on his complaint, an FIR bearing number 33/26 has been registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station against Associate Professor Riyazzuddin of the Civil Engineering Department.

Delhi Police in a statement on Tuesday stated that the case has been registered under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the police are currently recording statements and collecting evidence in connection with the matter.

Clarifying further, Delhi Police said that the complainant has not made any allegations related to an attempt at forced religious conversion. The police emphasised that any social media posts or claims suggesting a conversion-related aspect to the incident are completely unfounded.The police have also appealed to the general public to avoid sharing or circulating unverified information or rumours, warning that such actions could disturb communal harmony and potentially affect the ongoing investigation.

Following the filing of the complaint, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration transferred Ramphool Meena to the university's Sanskrit Department. However, the university has not so far issued any official statement regarding the allegations.

Delhi Police said that further investigation in the case is underway, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. (ANI)

