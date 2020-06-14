India News | Delhi Police Commissioner Meets Officials over Covid Situation, Lauds Department's Efforts

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Srivastava on Saturday held meeting with officials to review arrangements and preparedness for coronavirus and other issues in the national capital.

The top cop lauded the contribution of his department's personnel for their contributions during these challenging times.

"Held a meeting with Police officers upto ACsP, SHOs and Inspectors in Police Stations to review the police arrangements and preparedness for Coronavirus, crime situation and other issues. They are placing their duty before their comforts during these challenging times," a tweet by the official handle of the CP Delhi read.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths. (ANI)

