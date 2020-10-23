New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was allegedly abducted by the driver and attendants of a private bus from Kashmere Gate area here and released more than 250 km away in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, officials said on Friday.

The bus was later traced to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that they have detained the bus owner and his son.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when constable Sachin, posted at Kashmere Gate police station, was on patrolling duty.

During patrolling, he stopped a bus after he heard women's cries for help coming from the vehicle.

Once the bus stopped, two attendants started arguing with him. Sensing that something suspicious was going on inside the bus, the constable boarded the vehicle to check but the attendants and the co-driver overpowered him and made him sit on the floor. The bus then sped away, police said.

The attendants and co-driver also snatched Sachin's service pistol and two mobile phones. When he resisted, they manhandled him. Seeing this, a few passengers on board objected but they were also threatened, a senior police officer said.

The accused then released the constable at Makkhanpur area near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

With the help of local people, the constable managed to reach Makkhanpur police station and informed his seniors about the incident, the officer said.

During investigation, police found that the bus was operated by a man named Munna alias Rajeev Chaurasia and his son Ankit. The bus was then traced to Machhand village in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, he added.

A raid was conducted at Munna's residence and he along with his son were detained, the officer said, adding that they are also looking out for attendants who were in the bus, police said.

It also came to the notice of the police that Ankit was present inside the bus when the incident took place and was taking directions from his father. Munna, however, was not inside the bus during the incident, he said.

The service pistol of the constable have been recovered from their house and the bus has also been seized, he added.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (Robbery) among others, police said.

