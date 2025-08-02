New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Delhi Police (West District) initiated a campaign across all fronts to check crime and nuisance in the area. A multifaceted approach was adopted to tackle street crime, organised crime, and rein in mischief mongers, according to an official statement by Delhi Police.

The release said that more than 650 persons involved in street crime were arrested in the month of July 2025, which includes 24 robbers, 28 snatchers, 21 burglars and 75 thieves. More than 55 cases of the Arms Act, the Excise Act, the Gambling Act and the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act were registered in the month of July alone.

Ten Proclaimed Offenders were traced in July, resulting in a massive recovery of cash, mobile phones, two-wheelers, and jewellery.

Delhi police said, "Action against street criminals: With the arrest of 24 robbers, a total of 14 cases were worked out, along with the recovery of Rs. 46440/- cash and one mobile phone. Out of the 24 arrested robbers, nine are repeat offenders. With the arrest of 28 snatchers, a total of 20 cases were resolved. Out of the 28 arrested snatchers, 16 are repeat offenders."

Following the arrest of 21 burglars, a total of 49 burglary cases were resolved, along with the recovery of 10 mobile phones, Rs. 500/- cash and other items, including credit cards, iron sheets, and batteries. Out of 21 arrested burglars, 11 are repeat offenders. Following the arrest of 75 thieves, a total of 103 theft cases were resolved, along with the recovery of two scooties, 17 motorcycles, 38 mobile phones, and Rs. 4200/-. Out of 75 thieves, 40 are repeat offenders, the release said.

With the arrest of 111 auto-lifters, a total of 106 Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) cases were solved, along with the recovery of 51 scooties, 42 motorcycles, 6 mobile phones, one three-wheeler, and four four-wheelers, said Delhi Police in a release.

Delhi Police further said, "Action against organized crime: 14 cases registered in Arms Act in which 14 persons have been arrested, 29 cases of Excise act registered with the recovery of around 2739 quarters, 10 cases of Gambling act were registered in which 42 persons were arrested with recovery of Rs. 95340/-, 04 cases registered in NDPS in which six persons have been arrested."

Preventive action against mischief-mongers and miscreants was taken. More than 1,000 persons were booked for drinking in a public area, and preventive action was taken against more than 450 persons under section 126/170 BNSS, 126/169 BNSS and 92/93/97 DP Act.

Sharing information on the Proclaimed Offenders (PO), police stated, "During this month, a total of 10 POs were arrested/traced, who were absconding from the investigation/trial in the court." (ANI)

