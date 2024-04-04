New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, Delhi police seem to have intensified efforts to curb illegal activities across the national capital and have booked 264 people wanted in different criminal cases.

The action has been taken by South Delhi Police in its jurisdiction, with a series of operations.

Also Read | Air India's Loyalty Program Gets a Facelift: Here's What You Need To Know About the Redesigned Flying Returns.

"In a series of operations through intensive checking, conducting raids, surveillance, and intelligence-driven actions, the South District has booked 264 accused persons, including 75 bad characters (BCs), under various crime heads like robbery, snatching, burglary, arms act, auto-lifters, bootleggers, and drug peddlers," South Delhi police said in a statement on Thursday.

33602 quarters of liquor, 161 mobile phones, 16 cars, 30 two-wheelers, 1 TSR, 18 knives, 8 CMPs, 5 live cartridges, 05.26 kgs of ganja, 70.90 grams of heroin, and 10.75 grams of smack have been recovered, it added.

Also Read | Karnataka Toddler in Borewell: Operation Underway To Rescue Two-Year-Old Boy As Workers See Him Alive on Camera (Watch Videos).

South District has stepped up its efforts with vigilant monitoring and swift action to foster an environment conducive to free and fair elections.

"Police visibility has been enhanced by mobilizing optimal staff, and suspects are being questioned using the 'Roko-Toko' drive," officials said, adding that anti-terrorist measures such as checking hotels, guest houses, tenants, servants, SIM card dealers, car dealers, etc. are being taken regularly.

Further mock drills, foot patrolling in high-footfall areas, marketplaces, iconic places, and dark stretches are being carried out regularly, the police added.

DCP South Ankit Chauhan said that, in addition, approximately 4700 persons have been booked under various preventive sections of CrPC, and 5400 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the DP Act to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Delhi will be voting in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)