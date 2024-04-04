Mumbai, April 4: Air India has introduced an upgraded version of its Flying Returns loyalty program, significantly evolving its rewards structure and member benefits. The revamped program, launched as part of the airline's Vihaan.AI transformation plan, aims to enhance customer experience and satisfaction. Under the updated scheme, members will enjoy a simplified structure, user-friendly features, and a fresh identity, aligning with the airline's commitment to modernisation and customer-centric services.

According to multiple reports, Air India has departed from the traditional miles-based system. The new approach emphasises points accumulation based on ticket spending, ensuring fairness and transparency for members. Nipun Aggarwal, Air India's Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, highlighted the extensive research and customer feedback that informed the program's redesign. Drawing insights from over 50,000 customers and benchmarking against industry standards, the airline has crafted a more robust and value-driven loyalty program tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clientele. Air India Offloads Head of Prominent Financial Company From London-Bound Flight For ‘Being Rude’ to Crew.

Enhanced Features and Benefits

The reimagined Flying Returns program introduces several key enhancements to enrich the member experience:

Spend-based Rewards: Members earn points based on ticket spending, offering better value for money and a more equitable rewards system. Air India Passenger Shares Video of Flight With Non-Functional Reading Lights and Broken Seats. Evergreen Points: Points no longer expire for active members, provided they fly with Air India at least once every 24 months, ensuring greater flexibility and longevity of rewards. No Blackout Dates and Restrictions: Members can redeem points for any available Air India seat without encountering blackout dates or restrictions, providing greater freedom and accessibility in travel planning. Global Reach: Collaboration with 25 Star Alliance partner airlines enables members to earn and redeem points across a vast network of over 700 destinations worldwide, enhancing travel opportunities and flexibility. Renamed Tiers and Enhanced Privileges: Membership tiers have been simplified and realigned with global standards, offering exclusive privileges and benefits across Red, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers.

In addition to these updates, Air India plans to introduce co-branded credit cards and forge partnerships with leading brands to enrich the travel experience for Flying Returns members further. These initiatives reflect the airline's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the competitive aviation landscape.

