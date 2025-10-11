New Delhi, [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Police's Dayalpur team has cracked a firing incident case that occurred on October 10, 2025, at 7:37 AM in Mustafabad.

According to the Delhi Police, a 65-year-old man, Sirajuddin, reported that a person was sitting in front of his house, and when asked to move, the individual got into an argument. Later, the person returned and fired a shot at Sirajuddin's house before fleeing.

The police registered a case under sections 115(2)/324(6)/351(3) BNS and 27 Arms Act and collected evidence from the spot.

After clues, the police arrested Mustkeem, 35, from Old Mustafabad, and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession.

The police are conducting further investigation to determine the motive behind the incident and potential connections to other cases.

Earlier, a criminal wanted in robbery and snatching cases was apprehended following a brief exchange of fire near Narela Industrial Area, police said. The accused has been identified as Aftab Alam. He is involved in multiple cases of snatching and robbery, and also a murder case, police said.

Police said that a team of Special Staff, Outer North District, received specific information that a criminal was out in the area on a black colour scooty with a firearm. The nabbed accused was also injured in the encounter.

"The special Staff team fired 3 rounds, one of which hit the right leg of the person," police said. The accused has been admitted to a hospital. Further necessary legal action is being taken.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested a wanted criminal in the Meerut murder following an encounter in the Rohini area on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, the accused, Hamza, was shot in the leg and was wanted in a murder case in Meerut. Earlier in Meerut, a resident of Lisadi Gate, Adil, was picked up from his house and taken to a nearby jungle area where his friends mercilessly murdered him.

According to Dy. Commissioner of Delhi Crime Branch Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the victim was shot three times in the chest at point-blank range with a pistol. Disturbingly, the act was recorded on a mobile phone, and a 12-second video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Later, the accused Hamza was identified as one of the main perpetrators. During interrogation, Hamza confessed that he and his associates had killed Adil by shooting him three times in the chest from close range. In 2024, he had also opened fire on another individual named Wasi, who sustained a gunshot wound in the incident.

According to security officials, his close associate Julkmar was arrested following a brief exchange of gunfire with the Meerut Police, but Hamza managed to escape and has been on the run since then. (ANI)

