New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In two separate cases of missing minors, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has successfully traced and rescued two minor girls from different parts of the city. Both girls, aged 15 and 16, have been safely reunited with their families.

In first case, the 15-year-old had been reported missing since March 29, 2025, from the Bhalswa Dairy area falling under Outer North district. A case was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station. Acting on technical surveillance and manual intelligence, the AHTU team traced the girl to the same locality. A 17-year-old boy, who had reportedly left home with the girl, was also apprehended.

According to the Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikram Singh, investigations revealed that the girl, a class 9 student, had been in contact with the boy and voluntarily left her home without informing her parents. The duo had been staying at various locations nearby before contacting a friend for financial help, which led to their location being identified by the Crime Branch team.

In a second case, a 16-year-old girl had been missing since April 1, 2025, from the Budh Vihar area of Rohini district. A similar case was registered under Section 137(2) BNS at Budh Vihar Police Station. With the help of surveillance and field inquiries, the girl was traced to Sector-1, Avantika in Rohini.

"Both minors were handed over to the respective investigating officers of the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings," DCP Singh added.

Meanwhile, In a crackdown on illegal betting activities during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a cricket betting racket operating out of Paharganj. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and electronic devices and documents used in the betting operation were recovered.

The arrested accused have been identified as: Vijay (35), Mohit (29), Kushagra (30), Gagan (26), Bharat (35), Pulkit (30)A case has been registered at the Crime Branch. The accused were found placing bets on the IPL T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, which was played on the evening of April 6.

Devices used in the illegal activity included one laptop, one tablet, and five mobile phones. Additionally, ten personal mobile phones belonging to the accused were seized, along with notebooks used to record betting entries. (ANI)

