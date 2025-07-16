New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Dellhi Police have deported two Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the area of Dwarka District of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi migrants, identified as Shahadatt and Mohammad Anwar, were detained after police conducted a raid in the area upon receiving input regarding the roaming of illegal migrants in the area.

During the interrogation, both of them disclosed that they had illegally migrated from Bangladesh.

According to the police, the Bangladeshi nationals were then produced at the office of FRRO, R.K. Puram and after necessary documentation, they were detained at the Centre at Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi

They have been deported as per the procedure, police added.

Delhi Police have been conducting random verification drives in certain areas like slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies where illegal migrants are likely to be present. These drives involve checking the documents of people, especially in high-density areas where migrant labourers live.

Last month, the South District Police of Delhi deported a total of 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 children, following 14 intensive enforcement drives conducted between December 27, 2024 and June 10, 2025. (ANI)

