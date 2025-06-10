New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): 154 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were caught and deported by Delhi police on Monday, as per police officials. According to the information, the Delhi police caught 11 families in the Mahendra Park area on June 6, and as they were questioned, the police found that they were Bangladeshi nationals.

"We have caught 154 Bangladeshi illegal migrants and deported them. Recently on June 6, we caught 11 families in Mahendra Park, Bharat Nagar police station area here, questioned them and found that all of them were Bangladeshis. They were apprehended and deported", DCP North West Bhisham Singh told ANI.

On May 29, around 160 Bangladeshi nationals were being deported from the capital city of Delhi to Bangladesh through the Hindon airbase, according to sources.

The sources added that the Bangladeshi nationals will first be flown to Tripura on a special aircraft, from where they will be deported by road to the Bangladesh border for repatriation.

In recent months, after the Pahalgam terror attack, Delhi Police has identified nearly 470 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city and has deported them through the same channel -- via Tripura and then across the Bangladesh border by road.

Among these 160 deportees, most of them had infiltrated into India, while many of them did not go back to Bangladesh even after their visas expired.

On May 27, at least 88 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were traced and detained by teams of the South West district in the national capital during a 10-day-long verification drive against illegal migrants.

Bangladeshi identity documents were recovered from their possession during the verification drive. Delhi Police said a fresh deportation process has been initiated after completing all codal formalities with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi.

To address the rising concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, in the jurisdiction of the South West District, a special drive is being conducted by the South West District Police to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing illegally in the area.

Multiple teams were constituted and instructed to conduct thorough checks, focusing in the areas with vulnerable populations. The teams roped in secret informers to gather information about illegal migrants.

Surendra Chaudhary, DCP South West said, "The action which we are taking against illegal migrants since last year under that in South West Delhi, 88 illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained in the last 10 days and we are deporting them with help of FRRO. They came from different border points and and they had Aadhar cards and we trying to trace those who issued it." (ANI)

