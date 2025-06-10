Mumbai, June 10: Several stocks will be in the spotlight today, June 10, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Tuesday's trading session. While buying and selling shares is a common practice, it's essential to be aware of the latest stock market updates and developments to make informed decisions. Today, a total of eight stocks will be in focus. These include shares of Capri Global, ITD Cementation, Premier Energies, Veedol Corporation, Jaiprakash Associates, AstraZeneca Pharma, Jana Small Finance Bank and IRB Infrastructure.

Of the shares mentioned above, stocks of Capri Global Capital Limited (NSE: CGCL), ITD Cementation India Limited NSE: ITDCEM), Premier Energies Limited (NSE: PREMIERENE) and Veedol Corporation Limited (NSE: VEEDOL) all ended Monday's trading session in the green. At the end of Monday's trading session, stocks of Capri Global Capital Limited (NSE: CGCL), ITD Cementation India Limited NSE: ITDCEM), Premier Energies Limited (NSE: PREMIERENE) and Veedol Corporation Limited (NSE: VEEDOL) saw a rise of INR 26.46, INR 10.15, INR 26.30 and INR 28.30, respectively. Indian Stocks Remain in Green for Fourth Day; Sensex Jumps 256 Points.

On the other hand, shares of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (NSE: JPASSOCIAT), AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (NSE: ASTRAZEN), Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: JSFB) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE: IRB) also ended Monday's trading session on a positive note. Notably, stocks of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (NSE: JPASSOCIAT), AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (NSE: ASTRAZEN), Jana Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: JSFB) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE: IRB) all grew by INR 0.16, INR 228.50, INR 32.05 and INR 1.53 each.

All stocks mentioned above are on the list of stocks to watch out for today, June 10. That said, the Indian stock market ended on a positive note on Monday, June 9, and rose for the fourth straight session as it continued to take cue from the RBI's decision to cut repo rates by 50 basis points. While Sensex closed at 82.445.21 per cent and was up by 256.22 points, Nifty closed at 25,103.20 points and was up by 100.15 points. Midcap and smallcap stocks saw a rise compared to largecaps at the end of Monday's trading session. Sebi Slaps Rs 3 Lakh Fine on Motilal Oswal Financial Services for Violations of Stock Brokers’ Norms.

On a sectoral basis, auto, IT, PSU banks, financial services, pharma, metal and media indices closed in the green while the Nifty Realty index closed in the red. At the closing bell on June 9, stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, TCS and Tata Motors were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, whereas Eternal (Zomato), ICICI Bank, Titan, M&M and Tata Steel were among the list of top losers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

