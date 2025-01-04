New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Dwarka District's Special Staff team has successfully apprehended and deported five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children, as part of the ongoing operation targeting illegal foreign nationals. The operation has expanded to bordering states, with over 500 suspects being verified.

Earlier in 2024, 132 foreign nationals were deported, with 116 from Nigeria, 73 from Ghana, and 48 from Uganda. The anti-narcotics cell led the pack of rioters, with PS Uttam Nagar leading the charge, an official press release said.

Also Read | Bandipora Road Accident: 4 Army Soldiers Dead, 5 Injured As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

In pursuance of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the Delhi Police, under intensified its operations against foreign nationals residing illegally in the capital. Following this mandate, DCP Dwarka District, Ankit Singh escalated the special drive in his jurisdiction to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and other foreign nationals residing without valid documentation.

As part of this drive, the Special Staff of Dwarka traced five Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman and two children, who were found staying illegally. They were deported in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Parties Go Tech-Savvy, Use AI for Creative Campaigns, Targeting Rivals With Sharp Jibes.

The Dwarka District Police has been addressing concerns related to unauthorized migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, through intensified efforts. This includes identifying, detaining, and repatriating individuals without valid Indian documentation. The police initiated these actions by sensitizing local informers, collecting human intelligence, and identifying routes used by illegal migrants to enter India.

Under the direction of DCP Dwarka, a special team was constituted to execute this mission. The team, led by Inspector Vishvendra Dhaka and comprising SI Rakesh Kumar, ASI Kartar Singh, ASI Resham, HC Adesh, HC Vipin, W/HC Surender Kaur, HC Ajay, and Ct. Ravi worked under the supervision of ACP Operations, Ram Avtar.

The team adopted a range of strategies, including activating informants and engaging residents to gather information about suspected illegal migrants. They conducted random verification drives in areas like slums, labor camps, and unauthorized colonies, particularly those with high migrant populations.

On January 1, 2025, specific intelligence about illegal migrants in the Dwarka District was received. Acting on this input, a raid was conducted near Kali Basti, Uttam Nagar Metro Station, within the jurisdiction of PS Uttam Nagar. During the operation, five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended.

The detained individuals were identified as Mohd. Shahid (53), son of Mohd. Kadir, a resident of Area No. 16, Bagerhat, Bangladesh; Najrul Sheikh (50), son of Noor Islam, a resident of Bazar-Sharmashi, Bangladesh; Praveen (25), wife of Najrul Sheikh, a resident of Area No. 16, Bazar-Sharnashi, PS-Moral Ganj, District Bagerhat, Bangladesh; and two children.

During interrogation, they admitted to having illegally migrated from Bangladesh. Evidence supporting their Bangladeshi citizenship, including mobile numbers and documents, was recovered from their phones.

As per an official release, the apprehended individuals were presented at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi and detained at a center in Inderlok for further proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)