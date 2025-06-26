New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday concluded the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' by destroying 1,629 kilograms of seized narcotics, worth more than Rs 3,274 crore, an official said.

The destruction was carried out on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Biotic Waste Solutions Private Limited in Jahangirpuri.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva and senior officials were present.

According to a statement, the destroyed contraband included 961.9 kg of cannabis, 542.9 kg of cocaine, 18 kg of Alprazolam powder, 6 kg of heroin and 5.4 kg of opium, seized during recent operations.

An additional 92 kg of drugs seized in Rohini and New Delhi districts was also incinerated.

"As part of the fortnight-long drive -- from June 12 to 26 -- police conducted extensive raids, training programmes, awareness drives and campus searches,” a senior police officer said.

“On June 18 and 19, under Operation Kavach 8.0, coordinated raids were conducted at 1,040 locations across 15 police districts, resulting in the preventive detention of over 5,100 people involved in narcotics, illegal liquor, arms smuggling and gambling,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police in the statement said it has registered 1,127 NDPS cases and arrested 1,439 traffickers this year till June 15. Assets worth Rs 7.76 crore have already been seized, with another Rs 19.03 crore under the final stages of forfeiture.

In past drives under the same campaign, Delhi Police destroyed 43,019 kilograms of illegal drugs valued at over Rs 10,520 crore, read the statement.

