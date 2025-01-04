New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi police detained women who were protesting outside the residence of Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.

"We have come from Amritsar to put forward our matters. Do not cheat the women of Delhi as you did with the women of Punjab, " a woman told reporters while being detained. "Do not make a promise of Rs 2100 to the women of Delhi"

A group of women from Punjab staged a protest on Saturday. The protestors accused the AAP-led Punjab government of backtracking on the promise of providing Rs 1000 to every woman.

One of the protesting women told ANI, "We have come from Punjab's Gurdaspur. People there are poor, they (Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) promised to give Rs 1000 to every woman. They formed the govt by lying..."

On December 22, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, AAP aims to provide women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

Following the announcement, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' and said no such scheme has been officially notified.

Following the clarification by WCD, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP exerted pressure on Delhi government officials to execute this. She added, "These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them."

On December 27, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena initiated an inquiry into the allegations that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of Delhi residents in the name of registration for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

The assembly elections in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

