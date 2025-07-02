New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has launched a week-long awareness drive at Bharat Mandapam to familiarise the public with the new criminal laws that came into effect last year.

Organised by the Crime Branch from July 1 to July 6, the exhibition aims to educate people about the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), along with the digital tools and reforms now integrated into the criminal justice system.

Key reforms being highlighted include the use of eSakshya for secure and tamper-proof digital evidence collection, MedLEaPR (Medical Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Report) for real-time transmission of medical reports via the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), and eForensics 2.0, which enables the electronic dispatch of exhibits to forensic labs, reducing procedural delays.

“These platforms are designed to ensure efficiency, transparency, and better service delivery under the new legal framework,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar in a statement.

He added that the exhibition was a way to inform the public about these systemic changes, which also include extended police custody windows, video conferencing for witness depositions, and biometric identification tools such as NAFIS and facial recognition software like Chitrakhoji.

The exhibition, structured as an interactive walkthrough, is divided into nine thematic stations, each depicting a specific stage in a criminal case, from filing of a complaint to investigation, prosecution, trial, and appeal.

To bring these reforms to life, 40 students from the National School of Drama (NSD), along with a few police and forensic officers, have been roped in to enact a 25-to 30-minute live skits multiple times a day, to portray roles of police officials, medical staff and court officials among others.

Jayanta Rabha, the director of the skit from NSD, said the script was provided by the department and was put together in just two days with inputs from professionals. “We worked very hard, and what was surprising is how many people came up to us, assuming we were actual police officers, and began sharing their legal problems. That shows how inaccessible the system still feels to the public,” he told PTI.

The event has also attracted participation from NGOs and self-help groups. A woman from Khanpur said, “We got clarity on the procedures due to the exhibition. It was very informative.”

Adding to the initiative, officers from Tihar Jail have set up a stall titled Tihar Se, which features items made by inmates, including incense sticks priced at Rs 25, jute bags, perfumes, and intricately carved sculptures valued up to Rs 5 lakh, said Rajnish, Assistant Superintendent at Tihar. He added that the jute bags and perfumes have been the most popular so far and that the revenue generated contributes directly to the inmates' wages.

