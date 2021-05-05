New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In wake of reports of children getting orphaned and helpless after the death of their parents in the current Covid crisis, the Delhi Police Special Police Unit of Women and Children on Wednesday held a web meeting with all the stakeholders on issues pertaining to orphaned children and women related cases during the ongoing coronavirus wave.

Chaired by Special Commissioner of Police for Women Safety, Nuzhat Hasan, the web meeting was attended by 75 police officers and representatives of government including representatives of Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), National Commission for Women (NCW), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA).

Besides, prominent NGOs working in the field of children and women such as the All India Women Conference, Child Line, HAQ- Centre for Child Right etc attended the meeting to discuss strategies and actions to be taken. From the Delhi Police, Addl. DCsP of Districts, ACsP of Crime Against Women Cells and Officers from Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attended the webinar.

Deliberating on suggestions and inputs received from participants regarding Covid orphaned children and complaints relating to women's issues received by the police and various other forums, it was emphasized that the universal Child Helpline No 1098 being monitored by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and Women Helpline No 181 should be given wide publicity.

Informative material such as pamphlets, brochures, posters and guidelines of Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) should be displayed at Hospitals, Police Stations and public areas mentioning the legal process of adoption of children and various helpline numbers so that any irregularity can be reported.

It was also deliberated that several well-meaning individuals and compassionate families may come forward to adopt Covid-orphaned children without being aware of the adoption laws and procedures.

They have to follow the CARA guidelines for adoption to take place legally. Also, it was raised by a few participants that taking advantage of the Covid situation, unscrupulous elements may also adopt malpractices in the name of adoption help or humanitarian service, circumventing the legal safeguards. The chances of children getting trafficked also cannot be ruled out.

Therefore, if any instance of a child getting orphaned comes to notice, the NGO or individual should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station whereby the Child Welfare Officer will present the child before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC will assign the child to child care institutions as deemed fit. The due process of adoption comes later after observing the legal procedures and government guidelines.

It was also emphasised that the rescue of children in need of care and protection should be done in a proper legal manner, after following procedures and guidelines. The provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 should be followed meticulously.

For the adoption of any orphan child, all the stakeholders should be vigilant to enforce the legal parameters to be followed. (ANI)

