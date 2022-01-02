New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): A virtual COVID-19 counselling session was held under the Chairmanship of Krishan Kumar, Additional DCP-I (North-West Delhi) with the police personnel of the North-West district regarding safety measures to be taken to ensure safety from Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The session was also attended by ACP/SHOs/Inspectors & other staff posted in various units, police stations and branches. Around 140 police personnel attended this special session for COVID-19 related counselling.

Senior Doctor Dr Sami Ul Rafi, MBBS & Dr Madhumita Choudhary, MBBS PMH of Pentamed Hospital, Model Town, Delhi briefed the staff and prescribed medicines and measures to boost their immune system.

Dr Sami & Dr Madhumita informed the staff that this new strain is potentially fast-spreading because the Omicron strain has a high number of mutations in the 'spike protein' associated with COVID-19. It is important to maintain safety protocols as the virus is already spreading in Delhi.

They further sensitized that omicron strain can trigger severe symptoms including fever, weakness, loss of smell, shortness of breath, chest pain and loss of taste, sore throat, cough, stomach ache, diarrhoea. They also prescribed medicines to boost the immune system. They emphasised that 'if you follow all the safety protocols and maintain good hygiene, you can lower the risk of infection from the new variant'.

They also advised the policemen to get vaccinated and get their COVID tests done in case they show some symptoms. The doctors also clarified the several queries raised by the staff in respect of the care and health of their family members too.

The members in the meeting were further directed for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit, like the use of masks, frequent sanitisation and social distancing. (ANI)

