New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Shahdara District Police arrested three hardcore criminals involved in a violent overnight robbery spree that spanned multiple police jurisdictions in the city. Acting swiftly on two PCR calls received on May 31 from Jagatpuri and Geeta Colony, Shahdara Police launched a coordinated operation that led to the arrest of Sharik alias Kalia, Shabir alias Faheem, and Saurav alias Manoj alias Micky, all residents of New Seelampur and nearby areas.

DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam said that the initial complaints registered under FIR at PS Jagatpuri and PS Geeta Colony detailed robberies committed at gunpoint by four bike-borne assailants. Responding with urgency, a dedicated police team began combing the area and reviewing extensive CCTV footage from the crime scenes and surrounding areas. The investigation revealed the use of a Duke motorcycle and a Dominar bike, with one bearing a fake registration number.

The Duke bike was traced to its original owner in Bhalaswa, Delhi, who had sold it to a man named Vinay. Vinay had further sold it to Rishav, who reported that he had been robbed of the vehicle at gunpoint in Nehru Nagar on May 29. The theft was already recorded in PS Lajpat Nagar.

Further intelligence came from an informer who identified a group known for operating with similar methods across Delhi and using a white bike. Acting on the tip, the police verified addresses and laid a trap. Early the next morning, three suspects were successfully apprehended. A fourth suspect, Shahzad, also from New Seelampur, remains at large, and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the recent crimes. The team recovered the robbed Duke and Dominar motorcycles, one country-made pistol, a live cartridge, Rs 6,400 in cash, two snatched mobile phones (including an iPhone), a fake lighter-shaped pistol, a knife, and tools for breaking bike locks.

Investigators revealed that Sharik, the gang's mastermind, and his associates, all auto-rickshaw drivers by day, had formed a tightly coordinated criminal outfit. They would steal high-end motorcycles, park them in Daryaganj, and use rented autos to travel discreetly. After dark, they retrieved the stolen bikes and targeted people across Delhi, especially those returning late from work. Their routine allowed them to avoid identification by CCTV and evade law enforcement, DCP Gautam added.

Sharik has been previously involved in over 45 cases, Shabir in 12 cases, and Saurav in more than 12 cases of robbery and snatching. The gang admitted to learning evasive tactics while serving time in jail. (ANI)

