New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a fugitive from Nepal, wanted in connection with a 2017 murder case, after he escaped prison in Nepal amid civil unrest in the country, Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora said.

According to the police, the accused, Arjun alias Bhola, had been evading capture for eight years and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh against him.

DCP Harsh Indora told ANI on Monday, "Arjun alias Bhola, a fugitive from Nepal, who was wanted in connection with a murder case dating back to November 2017, in the limits of the New Ashok Nagar Police Station. Bhola had been evading capture for eight years and had been residing in Nepal for the past six and half years."

The police official added that the accused was imprisoned in Nepal in connection with a separate murder case. He was caught at the Nepal-Bihar border in Raxaul as he attempted to flee amid political turmoil in the country.

"He was imprisoned in Nepal for a separate murder case, receiving a 25-year sentence. Following a recent jailbreak during civil unrest in Nepal, Bhola crossed into India, where he was apprehended based on intelligence sources. He was captured at the Nepal-Bihar border in Raxaul," he said.

"Bhola is accused of committing a murder in Nepal similar to the one in India, involving the stabbing and decapitation of the mother of a friend's girlfriend's due to a refusal to consent to marriage. A bounty of Rs 1 lakh was initially set by the Delhi Police, later increased from Rs 50 thousand, for information leading to his capture," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has so far apprehended 79 inmates, including four foreigners, while they were attempting to cross into India through various checkpoints along the India-Nepal border after fleeing different jails in Nepal amid the ongoing unrest in the Himalayan nation.

Of these inmates, two are Nigerians, one is Brazilian, and one is Bangladeshi. These four foreign nationals are in the age group between 29 and 40 years, officials, privy to the development, told ANI, adding, "all four foreign nationals were held in Bihar."

All the prisoners were caught from different checkposts along the India-Nepal border connecting India's Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal states, said the officials. (ANI)

