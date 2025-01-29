New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a 32-year-old key member of the Farooq Adbar gang, involved in multiple ATM robberies across various states, an official said on Wednesday.

Police stated that the accused, Jahid, a proclaimed offender, is a resident of Mewat in Haryana.

"Jahid was traced and apprehended in Gurugram on January 28 following a tip-off. He had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court after skipping trial proceedings. Jahid's criminal record includes over 35 cases across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chennai, involving ATM thefts and armed robberies," said the police officer.

According to the police, Jahid specialised in targeting unguarded ATMs, using gas cutters to break in. His gang often disabled security cameras by spraying paint and carried weapons to evade capture. The criminals frequently changed locations to escape the police.

The police learned about his movements and a team tracked him to Gurugram, where he was arrested.

Jahid's criminal activities date back to 2012 when he was first arrested in an ATM theft case in Delhi. He later expanded his operations, orchestrating a major heist in 2019, stealing Rs 32 lakh from ATMs in Maharashtra.

Despite multiple arrests, he continued his criminal activities after securing bail.

