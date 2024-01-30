New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Following a brief exchange of fire, the police on Tuesday arrested a man accused in connection with the murder of an Air India crew member.

The accused was identified as Naveen Sharma and had a reward of Rs 25 thousand on him.

"The accused, along with two others, was caught for shooting dead Air India crew member Suraj Mann in broad daylight at an upscale market in Noida's Sector 104," an officer said.

"Naveen was injured in a brief exchange of fire with the police and arrested from the scene," the officer added.

According to the police, the murder was orchestrated by gangster Kapil alias Kallu and was linked to a long-standing family rivalry between the Parvesh Mann and Kapil Mann gangs.

Earlier, on Monday, the police arrested two men in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Kuldeep from Delhi's Bhajanpura and Abdul Kadir from UP's Bijnor.

Both were arrested near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand following an exchange of fire with a team of the Crime Branch on Monday morning, police said.

Suraj was shot dead in broad daylight at an upscale market in Noida's Sector 104 after he had finished his workout at a gym.

He was sitting in his car when three men on a bike (Naveen, Kuldeep, Abdul) pumped bullets into him, according to the police.

Further, according to the police, Kuldeep and Abdul were tasked by Kallu Khera of Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi Gang to eliminate Suraj Mann from inside Tihar jail.

The hit was ordered as part of an ongoing gang rivalry between Kallu Khera, alias Kapil and Parvesh Mann, a gangster lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

