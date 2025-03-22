By Ravi Bhushan Dwivedi

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi Police officers, who are not on district postings, have been asked to conduct 'Jan Sunwai' in districts to better redress public grievances, and feedback will be sent to the police headquarters.

These officers, many of whom are posted in various units and battalions, will conduct Jan Sunwai and submit a detailed report to the Vigilance Unit, which will send a report to the Commissioner of Police and also inform him about the number of complaints pending.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had issued guidelines for Jan Sunwai and instructed the Vigilance Unit to allocate the task to the officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (Addl DCPs).

Police sources said that this will not only increase the senior official's supervision of public grievances but also give independent feedback to the Police Headquarters about people's complaints in districts. The sources said that the Vigilance Unit has prepared a list of 37 officers who have been assigned to hold Jan Sunwai every Saturday.

Police officials, given the task of Jan Sunwai, said they had been instructed about their role and they will submit a report to the Vigilance Unit.

Sources said that after proper analysis, Vigilance will submit a quarterly analysis report to the Commissioner of Police.

The sources said that beat officers have been asked to circulate this information among the local public so that they can come to Jan Sunwai to resolve any grievances.

Officials have been told that people whose complaints have been registered at the ICMS portal shall be called for the Jan Sunwai. However, a person, whose complaint has not been registered at ICMS (Integrated Complaint Monitoring System) but comes to the police station during Jan Sunwai shall also be heard. The proceedings will be recorded for each complaint.

Officials said people will be informed of the timing and place of Jan Sunwai, and announcements will be made through social media and chat groups of RWAs and MWAs.

The notice boards of police stations, sub-divisional, and district offices shall also display information regarding the schedule of Jan Sunwai.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had decided to restart 'Jan-Sunwai' in his office at the headquarters, days after he took charge of his office in 2022. The practice had been stopped during COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

