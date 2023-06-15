New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi Police officials on Thursday reached Patiala House Court complex with a chargesheet in the FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the complaint of protesting wrestlers.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

Also Read | Modi Government 9 Years in Power: PM Narendra Modi Created World-Class Infrastructure in Nine Years of His Govt, Says Amit Shah.

Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.

Also Read | Sex Assault on Mumbai Local Train: Girl Student Sexually Assaulted in Running Train Between CSMT and Masjid Station, Accused Porter Nabbed.

The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)