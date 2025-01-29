New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has directed all licensed firearm holders to deposit their weapons at their jurisdictional police stations immediately, an official said on Wednesday.

The order follows instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, he said.

The officer said that notices have been issued to the firearm owners, adding non-compliance may result in legal action.

The measure is aimed at ensuring law and order during the elections period.

