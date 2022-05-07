New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi police produced Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga at the residence of Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi on Friday midnight.

He was produced before the Duty Magistrate Tripathi in pursuance of a search warrant issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor of Dwarka court in the day.

Advocates Y P Singh and Sanket Gupta, who appeared for Bagga, informed the media that the Duty Magistrate has directed the Delhi Police to provide security to Tejinder and his family. He had expressed an apprehension that such incidents may happen with him again. His statement would be recorded before the Magistrate concerned on Monday.

Advocates also said that after perusal of medical examination of Bagga, it was found that there were injuries in his back and shoulder.

Duty Magistrate released him after he wished to go home. As he is a major, the court released him from the custody of Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had traced the location of Bagga at Thaneshwar in Kurukshetra around 12.45 pm. Later, Delhi Police, through Station House officer (SHO), had moved an application seeking grant of search warrant. Dwarka court, after perusing the application, had issued a search warrant.

After the issuance of search warrant, Bagga was brought to Delhi. His medical examination was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and then, he was taken to Gurugram to be produced before the Duty Magistrate.

Bagga was arrested in the morning by the Punjab Police in a case registered at Mohali.After that, father of Bagga approached the Delhi Police. He alleged that his son was kidnapped by some armed persons. On this complaint, Delhi Police had registered an FIR for Kidnapping.

After registration of the FIR, an intimation was sent to Haryana Police. On this intimation, Bagga, along with a the team of Punjab Police, was stopped in Kurukshetra by the Harayana Police. (ANI)

