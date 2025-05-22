New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Outer North District Police have recovered 10 high-end stolen motorcycles, including six Royal Enfield Bullets, worth approximately Rs 13 lakh.

The successful operation was carried out under the ongoing special drive 'Operation Bullet' and led to the arrest of two repeat offenders involved in a string of motorcycle thefts across Delhi and adjoining areas.

Among the recovered vehicles are six Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, one Yamaha R15, one Bajaj Pulsar and two Hero Honda Splendor bikes. The recovery has helped the police crack at least ten cases registered in Swaroop Nagar, Narela, Burari, Model Town, and Gannaur (Sonipat, Haryana). These include e-FIRs registered from January 2024 to May 2025 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and BNSS.

Speaking on the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer North, Nidhin Valsan, stated that, acting on specific intelligence received by the Head Constable from a confidential source, a trap was laid near Bhalswa Lake in Mukundpur on the evening of May 20. "At around 6:00 PM, two suspects were intercepted while riding a Royal Enfield Bullet. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen and linked to an E-FIR registered on May 12 at Police Station Swaroop Nagar," the DCP said.

"During questioning, the suspects disclosed the locations of several hideouts where other stolen motorcycles were stashed. Following their leads, the police conducted a series of field operations and raids across Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. This led to the recovery of nine additional motorcycles, including other premium models," he said.

As per DCP Valsan, the arrested individuals have been identified as Pankaj (24) resident of Swaroop Nagar Extension, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, and Taslim (22), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy.

"Pankaj is a known 'Bad Character' with eight previous cases registered against him, while Taslim has two prior involvements. During sustained interrogation, both confessed to multiple thefts and revealed their method of operation. They would typically break handle locks and bypass ignition systems to steal motorcycles without keys. In one incident, they also attempted to break into a residence after stealing a bike from a house compound, though the break-in attempt was unsuccessful," DCP Valsan said.

The operation was carried out by a joint team from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), the Anti-Burglary and Snatching Cell, and Police Station Swaroop Nagar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

