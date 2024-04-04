New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Ahead of the general elections in 2024, the Delhi police special staff team arrested one person and recovered 8 semi-automatic pistols and 80 live cartridges in the North-East District.

On the basis of a tip-off received about a criminal who may supply illegal firearms in the area of the North-East District, the information was further developed and shared with the senior officers.

The team was properly briefed and directed to nab the suspected person by taking all the precautions as the suspect was armed.

The accused was arrested after a search operation by the special staff team.

The accused has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Jafrabad, Delhi. A case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act, PS Welcome, Delhi.

"On inquiry, the accused disclosed that he got the supply of weapons from Khurja Junction, Bulandshahar, through his sources in order to further deliver the same to other budding criminals in Delhi and the NCR. He got in touch with other criminals while he was in jail in the robbery case of Welcome Police Station and got influenced by their luxurious lifestyle and therefore he also wanted to earn a name in the crime world & become famous in order to earn easy money to fulfil his expenses and desires." said police.

Earlier, the accused and his associate injured a victim with a razor and robbed his mobile phone and cash worth Rs. 40,000. Adnan (accused) came out of jail on bail last year.

The accused has been involved in two cases under the Arms Act and robbery.

The accused has been involved in two cases under the Arms Act and robbery.

"In order to earn easy money, several regional and inter-state gangs used to operate in the North East District, Delhi. Most of these gangs are serving time in jail under the stringent provisions of the MCOC Act, like the Hashim Baba Gang, Cheenu Gang and Abdul Nasir Gang," the police added.

In the absence of main members of these gangs, several other budding criminals became ambitious and began exploring the world of crime, the police added.

Further investigation in the case is in progress. More information is awaited. (ANI)

