Mathura, April 4: A man whose health worsened at the Banke Bihari temple here was declared dead at a hospital on Thursday, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kaushik, deployed for the security of the temple, said the incident took place on Thursday around 10 am. Though it was said that there was not much crowd at the temple courtyard, a man standing amidst devotees complained of uneasiness.

"The man was soon rushed to the district hospital where Dr Tanvi Dua declared him dead after examination. The doctors have expressed the possibility of a heart attack. The body has been sent for postmortem examination to deduce the exact cause of death," said the SHO. Sudden Death in Firozabad: Class 2 Student Collapses While Playing Inside School Premises, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

According to police, the deceased appears to be in his thirties. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)