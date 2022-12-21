New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday refuted the claims made in a viral video that a church was attacked and forcibly evicted on the suspicion that religious conversion was going on there.

"There was no church and no forcible eviction was reported," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The building seen in the video widely circulated on social media is not a church but a private building in northern part of the city, the police said.

According to the police, a meeting was going on ahead of Christmas at the house where around 10 to 15 people were present. They had installed a mike. The mike was removed after a woman objected to its use.

Later, the woman thought religious conversion was going on there.

According to the police, local residents gathered outside the building at Baba Colony and staged a protest at 10 am on December 11 on the suspicion of religious conversion.

"When police got information and adequate police component attended the PCR call, nothing cognizable was found. There was no church and no forcible eviction was reported. The premises vacated at the insistence of the owner," Kalsi said.

On Tuesday, a video became viral on social media where a person claimed that a church in Burari area was attacked by 400 people.

"A church in Delhi, Burari been attacked by around 400 people this morning. They forcibly vacated the church and threatened them," he wrote in his tweet.

A senior police officer said that they have clarified the facts and asked the Twitter account holder to remove it as it is not factually correct.

In the video, a group of people can be seen raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

